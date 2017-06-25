Indian PM Modi visits Portugal on trip to meet with Trump

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Rad
A man reaches out to shake hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Port
Children sit by the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba at the Radha Krishna Temple before the visit by India's Prime Minis
People wait by the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba at the Radha Krishna Temple before the visit by India's Prime Minist
A police officer stands by a welcome poster for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Radha Krishna Temple before his visit in Li
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds after a joint statement with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Necessidades
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa deliver a joint statement at the Necessidades Pa
A boy waves a Portuguese flag at the Radha Krishna Temple during a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lisbon, Portugal, S
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, ar given ceremonial shawls during a visit to t
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a foreign tour that will include his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Modi met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday during a six-hour stop in Lisbon. Modi will then continue on to Washington where he will meet with Trump on Monday.
Modi and Costa announced the launching of the India-Portugal Start-Up Hub to encourage business ventures by entrepreneurs in the two countries, along with several other bilateral agreements on science, sport and taxation.
India's key concerns include Trump's decisions to pull out of the Paris climate accord and to review the H1B visa program, under which thousands of skilled Indian workers go to the United States.
Modi will make his last stop in the Netherlands on Tuesday.