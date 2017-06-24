Chinese FM in Pakistan to offer mediation with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to discuss bilateral ties and stability with neighboring Afghanistan.

State-run Pakistani TV showed the Chinese foreign minister and his nine-member delegation being received Saturday by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

State media reported that the visiting minister held talks with Pakistan's foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz and other Pakistani officials, including foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, to discuss bilateral ties with Afghanistan, and securing peace and stability with the neighboring country.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Islamabad after visiting Kabul. He will leave Sunday following a further round of with Pakistani officials.