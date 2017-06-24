WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CONFED CUP-NEW ZEALAND-PORTUGAL

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Portugal can advance to the Confederations Cup semifinals by beating already eliminated New Zealand. Portugal may choose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for its third game in seven days. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1730 GMT, photos

SOC--CONFED CUP-MEXICO-RUSSIA

KAZAN, Russia — Host Russia needs a victory against Mexico to guarantee a spot in the Confederations Cup semifinals. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1730 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

RAC--ROYAL ASCOT

ASCOT, England — On the final day of Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth II will hope for a victory by her horse, Dartmouth, in the Hardwicke Stakes. The signature race is the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time over Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in an eventful third and final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying later Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand try to move closer to lifting the America's Cup off billionaire Larry Ellison's Oracle Team USA when racing resumes on Bermuda's Great Sound. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Racing scheduled to start at 1700 GMT.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Winger Rieko Ioane scored two tries in his first test start as New Zealand quelled a spirited performance from the British and Irish Lions to win the first test 30-15 Saturday and take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 930 words, photos.

WITH:

— RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND-COACHES — Lions and All Blacks coaches find consensus after 1st test. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CYC--ARMSTRONG LAWSUIT

AUSTIN, Texas — Lance Armstrong's $100 million fraud trial is months away, yet his fight with the government and former teammate-turned-rival Floyd Landis is heating up. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 940 words, photos.

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer beats Karen Khachanov to advance to the final at the Gerry Weber Open as he continues his bid for his ninth title at the grass-court tournament. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev plays Richard Gasquet in the other semifinal. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOCCER:

SOC--CONFED CUP-CHILE-BRAVO

MOSCOW — Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday, Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said Saturday. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-HIDDINK

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — FIFA should pick the best referees for the World Cup and not limit its list to one per nation, according to coaching great Guus Hiddink. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-RUSSIAN STEPS

SOCHI, Russia — Perhaps keeping the ball on the ground should be the order from air traffic control rather than coaches in this southern Russian coastal resort. A FIFA-assigned training ground, used so far by Australia and Cameroon at the Confederations Cup, is directly on the flight path into Sochi's airport. By Rob Harris. SENT: 270 words, photo, video.

SOC--MLS CAPSULES

TORONTO — Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late as Toronto FC overcame a tight schedule turnaround to beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Friday night. SENT: 260 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--AEGON CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Lucie Safarova in the Aegon Classic semifinals on Saturday to reach the first final since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack at her home last year. SENT: 230 words, photos. Will be updated with second semifinal.

TEN--QUEEN'S

LONDON — The Queen's grass-court tournament has reached the semifinals stage, where it's: Martin Cilic vs. Gilles Muller and Feliciano Lopez vs. Grigor Dimitrov. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

MUNICH — Former champions Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are one stroke behind leaders Joakim Lagergren and Joel Stalter, going into the third day of the BMW International Open. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ROGERS, Arkansas — Sung Hyun Park nearly matched the course record with an 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the NW Arkansas Championship. By Kurt Voigt. SENT: 460 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa seeks a series whitewash and France plays for pride in the third and final rugby test at Ellis Park. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-ITALY

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia rallied for two late tries in an unconvincing and error-filled 40-27 rugby test win on Saturday over Italy. SENT: 380 words, photos.

RGU--JAPAN-IRELAND

TOKYO — Ireland beat Japan 35-13 on Saturday to sweep the two-match series between the 2019 Rugby World Cup group rivals. SENT: 290 words, photos.

RGU--FIJI-SCOTLAND

SUVA, Fiji — Flyhalf Ben Volavola kicked 17 points as 10th-ranked Fiji upset fifth-ranked Scotland 27-22 in a thrilling rugby test at the National Stadium on Saturday. SENT: 230 words.

ATHLETICS:

ATH--US CHAMPIONSHIPS-FAST TRACK

SACRAMENTO, California — Justin Gatlin showed the youngsters that age is just a number. A changing of the guard? Not on his watch. By Pat Graham. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ATH--US CHAMPIONSHIPS-VAN HALEN

SACRAMENTO, California — Whenever steeplechaser Aric Van Halen tells someone his name, he waits for the inevitable question: Are you related to THE Van Halens? Why, yes he is. By Pat Graham. SENT: 540 words, photos.

OLYMPICS:

OLY--TAE-KOREAS-MOON

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea President Moon Jae-in hopes to see North Korean athletes at next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea to ease tensions over the North's nuclear program. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 280 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--LAKERS-BALL

EL SEGUNDO, California — Magic Johnson welcomed Lonzo Ball back home to Los Angeles by calling him the new face of the Lakers. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA CAPSULES

SEATTLE — Brittney Griner had her ninth career dunk and and matched Diana Taurasi with 25 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-82 in the WNBA on Friday night. SENT: 690 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--REVAMPED BLACKHAWKS

CHICAGO — General manager Stan Bowman promised changes were coming after the Chicago Blackhawks were swept in the first round of the playoffs. Boy, he wasn't kidding. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HKN--NHL DRAFT

CHICAGO — Vegas takes Cody Glass with its first-ever pick in NHL draft, Nico Hischier goes No. 1 overall to New Jersey Devils. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BASEBALL:

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, lifting the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-1 in Major League baseball on a rainy Friday night for just their second win in 10 games. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

WITH:

— BBA--DARVISH VS TANAKA — From Bronx to Tokyo, Darvish vs Tanaka creates buzz. By Ben Walker. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBN--DODGERS-URIAS

LOS ANGELES — Left-hander Julio Urias, the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect, needs shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. By Steve Dilbeck. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BBA--RED SOX-ORTIZ CEREMONY

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox retired the No. 34 for slugger David Ortiz in a pregame ceremony before a packed Fenway Park. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 550 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.