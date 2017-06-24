Artists protest against mining rights extension at the Golden Melody Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 28th Golden Melody Awards saw several artists storming the red carpet with signs saying “Revoke the extension” (撤銷亞泥) as a means to protest against the 20-year mining rights extension for Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) in Taroko National Park in Hualien, reports said Saturday night.

Chang Chen-yue (張震嶽), an aboriginal singer-songwriter from Hualien who was the first performer of the awards, held a sign “No one is an outsider” when stepping on the red carpet, intending to raise public’s attention to the issue.

Similarly, aboriginal band Dakanow (達卡鬧), independent band Misa x Underground Stream (米莎x地下河), and senior record producer Hsieh Ming-Yu (謝銘祐) also brought signs or stickers to the red carpet, calling for the revocation of the extension.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs which approved the extension in March claimed that the extension application followed legal procedures and abided by the current mining law.

However, environmental groups argued that the extension was approved shortly after the review of the mining law reform had been scheduled, which clearly showed a sign of illegality.

The environmental groups, including Citizens of the Earth (地球公民基金會) and Wild at Heart Taiwan (台灣蠻野心足生態協會), and aboriginal groups have called for people to participate in a protest march this Sunday, voicing their support for the revocation of the extension and the reform of the mining law.

The protest march will start at 3 p.m. Sunday in front of the Executive Yuan and end at 6 p.m. at the Presidential Office, according to the event organizer.

A petition that opposes the extension of ACC’s mining rights extension and calls for a reform of the current mining law has gathered over 210,000 signatures now following the death of the award-winning filmmaker and environmentalist Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), who had expressed worry about the worsening environment where ACC had been mining for decades shortly before he died in a helicopter crash on June 10.