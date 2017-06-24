Ford steps down as Sri Lanka coach

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Graham Ford is stepping down as head coach of Sri Lanka's cricket team, ending his second spell in charge after 18 months.

Sri Lanka Cricket made the announcement on Saturday.

The 56-year-old South African's biggest achievement was guiding the Sri Lankans to a test series victory over Australia in August 2016.

SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala said Ford "joined us at a time where we were quoted by the ICC as being on the 'verge of suspension' and at a time where things were volatile and uncertain, Ford had faith in us and has given us his fullest support."

Sumathipala said Ford's departure was a "mutual decision."

Ford was also Sri Lanka coach from 2012-13.

Sri Lanka next plays a home series against Zimbabwe, starting June 30.