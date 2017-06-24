Dozens of Serbia gays say election of gay PM-to-be historic

People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minis
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several dozen Serbian gays, lesbians and transgender people have marched in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, hailing the expected election of a first openly gay prime minister as historic for the Balkan country.
Activists on Saturday gathered at a World Pride event in the city center under heavy police protection. They carried banners reading "we want life worthy of humans" or "support matters."
Serbia's gays have faced pressure and violence from extremist groups in the staunchly conservative nation.
Meanwhile, Serbian lawmakers convened to launch proceedings needed for the election of Ana Brnabic as the new premier. If confirmed, the 41-year-old Brnabic will become Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister.
Gay activist Predrag Azdejkovic says "that is something historical for Serbia and groundbreaking."