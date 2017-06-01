Foxconn tycoon donates to Taiwan documentary maker's parents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his entourage donated NT$30 million (US$987,000) to the parents of award-winning documentary maker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), who died in a helicopter crash on June 10.

His movie “Beyond Beauty – Taiwan from Above” (看見台灣) won numerous awards and fixed the public’s attention on both the beauty of the island and on damage by pollution. Chi died along with the pilot and an assistant as they were working on a sequel.

On the day a commemorative exhibition opened in Taipei Saturday, reports said that Gou, his wife and senior executives at Foxconn, better known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海精密工業) inside Taiwan, personally visited Chi’s family and made the unconditional donation.

Since the accident, there had been concern about whether the sequel could be made, both due to financial reasons and to the absence of a suitable director.

Chi had reportedly mortgaged both his own home and that of his parents, with interest payments due on a monthly basis, a friend of his was reported as saying. The director was the only member of the family who earned a stable income, reports said.

Gou’s donation would alleviate the parents’ financial problems following the passing away of their son, while the funds would be professionally managed over the coming years.

Chi’s movie won the prize for best documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards, Taiwan’s equivalent of the Oscars. The June 10 accident once again drew attention to environmental pollution, in particular the exploitation of mountains and hills by the cement industry.