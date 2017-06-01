Taiwanese woman causes international media frenzy due to young looks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese interior designer has suddenly become mentioned by media all over Europe because she looks like a student or even a teenager, even though she is 42.

Over the past week, reports about Lure Hsu (許路兒) emerged in various European media, from The Daily Mail in Great Britain to newspapers in Belgium and the Netherlands.

A frequent poster on Instagram and Facebook, Hsu’s fame was launched by her 35-year-old sister, actress Sharon Hsu (許維恩), who put a photo online for her 40th birthday which was interpreted as the photo of a teenager.

Since then, the elder Hsu has cultivated a following of 230,000 fans on Instagram and 340,000 on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Hsu said her youthful looks, which earned her the nickname of “the goddess with the frozen age,” were the result of the simple diet of drinking lots of water, eating many vegetables, and moisturizing her skin. She said she avoided sugary drinks and high-calorie as well as spicy foods.