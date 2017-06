AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat the British and Irish Lions 30-15 in the first rugby test at Eden Park on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series:

___

New Zealand 30 (Rieko Ioane 2, Codie Taylor tries; Beauden Barrett 3 conversions, 3 penalties), British and Irish Lions 15 (Sean O'Brien, Rhys Webb tries; Owen Farrell conversion, penalty). HT: 13-8.