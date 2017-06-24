I-Mei blends arts and crafts and gourmet foods in its new operation in Taiwan’s Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - I-Mei Gourmet Supplier Co. (義美吉盛), a subsidiary of I-Mei Foods Co. (義美食品), announced Saturday its operation in Yilan Luodong Forestry Culture Park (羅東林業文化園區).

Named “Sen Yi Hall” (森藝館, literally means forest and crafts), the store features displays of locally made wood crafts and sells a variety of quality crafts, to promote Yilan County’s local forest industry and leisure and recreation industry.

The site, established during the Japanese colonial period, was originally used to house staff at the former forestry center as well as for log storage. The restoration and rebuilding of the old houses was part of the Yilan government’s effort to boost the development of the county’s cultural and creative industry.

Attending the opening ceremony of the Sen Yi Hall, I-Mei Gourmet Supplier Co. Chairman Luis Ko (高志明) said today in his speech that Yilan is such a beautiful place to visit, the company is here to share its business experience with local industry, and has devoted much of its attention to increase the cultural visibility of Yilan.

I-Mei has been in the food business for 83 years, starting back in 1934. Ko said the company’s brand identity and image is in line with the legacy of the historical forestry site of over 100 years.

The artisan shop, located in the northern area of the Park, carries many wood and bamboo products from local artisans, while also offering visitors a space to relax with a cup of coffee and enjoy the natural and healing environment.