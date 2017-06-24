Kinmen finds smuggled vaccines put in kaoliang bottles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Investigators in Kinmen arrested a woman, surnamed Lee, for trying to smuggle animal vaccines worth over NT$10 million to Taiwan's main island Friday, said the Coast Guard Administration Saturday.

The animal vaccines against bird flu were put in 210 kaoliang (高粱) bottles, replacing the distilled liquor inside, as a disguise and were about to be imported to Taiwan when the investigators held up the smuggled goods at the cargo station of Kinmen Airport and arrested Lee.

The woman claimed that it was duck vaccine sent to her from China, and that she had been asked to put the vaccine into kaoliang bottles recycled from restaurants before sending them to Taiwan for sale.

Lee was prosecuted for violating the Veterinary Drugs Control Act.

However, Wen Shui-cheng (文水成), head of the Kinmen Institute of Animal and Plant Heath, said that the smuggled goods looked more like mixed rabies vaccines rather than duck vaccines as Lee had claimed. The smuggled goods were sent for an assay.

It is reported that the demand for the bird flu vaccine has risen in Taiwan due to the recent unstable weather, which has weakened the immune system of poultry.

Over 34,000 chickens infected with bird flu were culled at a farm in Tainan on June 18, said the Tainan Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office.