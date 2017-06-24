Eid al-Fitr celebration to kick off in Taipei on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei City governments is holding Eid al-Fitr celebration on Sunday with a wide array of activities.

Eid al-Fitr (Hari Raya Idul Fitri) is the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when people and families get together for prayers and fine food.

The event scheduled to take place at the Taipei Travel Plaza near the Taipei Railway Station, as a warm-up activity for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr (Hari Raya Idul Fitri) celebration, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je will be giving away “green” envelopes to Muslim friends on the day of the Eid at Taipei Travel Plaza on June 25, as green is the most iconic color of the Islamic world symbolizing life and well-being.

According to Anny Ting, host of the Eid celebration, the money envelope is called “Amplop putih” in Indonesia, which is available in green, white, and red. Regardless of color, the envelope symbolizes blessings and well-wishes from elder to the younger members of the family.

The Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) has shot a short video clip to promote the event, featuring Ko distributing red envelopes to Muslim friends dressed in traditional outfits. The message highlights Muslim culture of having entire families gather together and hand out auspicious red envelopes during the occasion, as the Chinese do during Lunar New Year.