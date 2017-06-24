Concert planned to honor London attack victim from Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The life of a Utah man who ran a recording studio before he was killed in a high-profile attack London attack will be celebrated with the local music he loved.

Organizers say the concert Saturday in a park in Bountiful, north of Salt Lake City, is being planned in lieu of a traditional funeral for 54-year-old Kurt W. Cochran.

His brother-in-law Clint Payne says members of Cochran's family, including his son, are among the musicians slated to play at the show.

Cochran was thrown from Westminster Bridge when he and his wife were struck by a sport utility vehicle that plowed into a group of pedestrians March 22. The attack that killed four people happened the last day of a European trip celebrating the West Bountiful couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

His wife, Melissa Cochran, suffered a broken leg.