Some House Democrats mull over how to oust Pelosi as leader

By KEVIN FREKING , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/24 14:43

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frustrated House Democrats aren't sure how to oust congresswoman Nancy Pelosi as their leader but say that a change is needed.

A dozen or so House Democrats met Friday in the office of New York Democrat Kathleen Rice to discuss their options. Rice says the party can't keep losing races and maintain the same leadership.

Pelosi has led House Democrats for nearly 15 years, at one point as House speaker and more recently as minority leader. She told reporters on Friday that she is confident that she retains support among her fellow Democrats.

Those seeking a change, including Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan, say Pelosi energizes the Republican base. The GOP has targeted Pelosi in House races nationally, most recently in the Georgia special election won by a Republican.