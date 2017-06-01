Taiwan's hottest day of the year so far: 38.2 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A high of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Taitung County township of Dawu (大武) Saturday noon, the highest temperature recorded in Taiwan so far this year.

Dawu lies in the region known for its foehn winds (焚風), down-sloped winds that can raise temperatures within a short time. Even when the rest of Taiwan suffers under a typhoon, the foehn winds can force the mercury on the southeast coast up to high values.

By 11 a.m. Saturday, temperatures in Dawu had reached 37 degrees, the Central Weather Bureau said, and during the following hour they rose to reach 38.2 degrees at about 8 minutes past noon. The previous high for this year in Taiwan was 38 degrees reached just last Thursday, also in Dawu, experts said.

The record for the hottest day in June goes to 2015, when a maximum of 38.7 degrees was logged by the Central Weather Bureau. Previous records stood at 38.4 and 38.3 degrees.

Despite the high temperatures, forecasters warned that heavy thundershowers were possible in mountainous areas.

The high-pressure zone over the Pacific was likely to remain in place, bringing stable and hot weather at least until June 30. Temperatures were likely to remain above 33 degrees islandwide, with 36 degrees possible in Taipei on Sunday.

Rain was mostly likely in the mornings in coastal areas of Central and Southern Taiwan, reports said.