BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Indiana
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Phoenix
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Seattle
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|San Antonio
|0
|13
|.000
|11
|Friday's Games
Connecticut 94, New York 89
Chicago 82, Atlanta 78
Dallas 81, San Antonio 69
Minnesota 93, Washington 76
Phoenix 85, Seattle 82
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana