BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/24 12:33
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 7 5 .583
Washington 7 5 .583
Connecticut 6 5 .545 ½
Indiana 6 6 .500 1
Atlanta 5 6 .455
Chicago 3 9 .250 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 1 .909
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2
Phoenix 7 5 .583
Seattle 6 6 .500
Dallas 7 8 .467 5
San Antonio 0 13 .000 11

Friday's Games

Connecticut 94, New York 89

Chicago 82, Atlanta 78

Dallas 81, San Antonio 69

Minnesota 93, Washington 76

Phoenix 85, Seattle 82

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana