Moor, Giovinco lead Toronto over New England

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late as Toronto FC overcame a tight schedule turnaround to beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Friday night.

Toronto was coming off a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. The Revs had been off since a 2-1 home loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Moor's 11th-minute goal looked to be enough, with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono preserving the win with a save on Teal Bunbury's header in the 88th minute. But Giovinco added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, bringing down a high ball before beating a defender and banging a left-footed shot home for his 50th goal in MLS regular-season and playoff action.

MLS leading Toronto (10-2-5) has won seven straight at home. New England (5-7-5) is 0-6-3 on the road.

FC DALLAS 1, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute to earn FC Dallas a draw with Houston in the Texas Derby.

Urruti scored his ninth goal of the season and 10th goal in his last 16 games. Michael Barrios got behind the defense for a through ball and passed it back to the top of the box for Urruti's deflected shot.

FC Dallas (6-3-7) has won six of the last 10 games with three draws — including 0-0 on May 28 — against Houston (7-6-4).

Erick Torres opened the scoring in the 19th minute with his 11th goal. Adolfo Machado chipped the defense with a long ball and Torres won a one-one-one battle at the edge of the box for a sliding shot inside the far post.