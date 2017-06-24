TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows (clockwise from top left):
@Liberty Times: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil
servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading.
@United Daily News: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil
servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading.
@China Times: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading.
@Apple Daily: Gunman takes 3 lives in 22 minutes.
Business dailies:
@Economic Daily News: Ex-dividend factor favors 14 stocks as institutional investors continue to buy.
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors' 3-session buying spree favors 14 stocks.
English paper:
@Taipei Times: Interest rate bill passes second reading.
Taiwan Headline News
Headlines across Taiwan on June 23, 2017
TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows (clockwise from top left):