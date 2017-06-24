Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
Headlines across Taiwan on June 23, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/24 11:59

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows (clockwise from top left): 

@Liberty Times: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil 
servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading. 
@United Daily News: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil 
servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading. 
@China Times: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading. 
@Apple Daily: Gunman takes 3 lives in 22 minutes. 

Business dailies:
@Economic Daily News: Ex-dividend factor favors 14 stocks as institutional investors continue to buy. 
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors' 3-session buying spree favors 14 stocks. 

English paper:
@Taipei Times: Interest rate bill passes second reading. 