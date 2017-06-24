Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows (clockwise from top left):



@China Times: 18 percent interest rate for retired civil servants to be phased out completely in two years; bill gets second reading.

@Apple Daily: Gunman takes 3 lives in 22 minutes.



Business dailies:

@Economic Daily News: Ex-dividend factor favors 14 stocks as institutional investors continue to buy.

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors' 3-session buying spree favors 14 stocks.



English paper:

@Taipei Times: Interest rate bill passes second reading.