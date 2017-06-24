Park shoots 63 to take 2-shot lead at LPGA Tour event

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2017 NOT 2016 - Sung Hyun Park, from South Korea, watches her drive on the 11th hole during the LPGA Wal-Mart NW Arkan
ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Sung Hyun Park nearly matched the course record with an 8-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the NW Arkansas Championship.
The South Korean, ranked eighth in the world in her first full season on the LPGA Tour, finished with nine birdies and needed only 24 putts to take a two-shot lead over Mel Reid, Ally McDonald and So Yeon Ryu.
Reid had a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th and reached as low as 8 under before falling back with a pair of back-nine bogeys.
Local favorite Stacy Lewis was one of five players three shots off the lead at 68.
Defending champion and second-ranked Lydia Ko opened with a 70.