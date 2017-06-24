Black off-duty St. Louis officer shot by white officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a black off-duty officer who heard a commotion near his home and tried to help fellow officers arrest three black suspects has been shot by a white officer who did not recognize him.

A police statement says a white officer who had just arrived on the scene of a suspected crime Wednesday night saw the off-duty black officer walking toward other officers and shot the black officer in the arm "fearing for his safety."

The injured off-duty officer was taken to a hospital and later released. The officers involved have not been identified.