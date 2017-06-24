Health care poses a test of Trump's work with the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's bull-in-a-china-shop approach to the presidency hasn't helped him achieve significant victories on Capitol Hill yet.

Now he's facing an enormous challenge in the Senate on health care. His team is putting its faith in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to deliver a legacy-defining victory.

Five Republican senators have announced their opposition to the current Senate proposal. If just three Republican senators vote against the plan, it will fail.

The White House is hoping that an expected Senate debate next week will help Trump turn the page on health care and get a fresh start on plans to rewrite the tax code, rebuild roads and bridges and strengthen the military.