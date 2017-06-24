South Africa win thriller against England, tie up T20 series

TAUNTON, England (AP) — South Africa kept its nerve at the death to beat England by three runs in the second Twenty20 on Friday and take the series to a decider.

Andile Phehlukwayo bowled a dot ball last delivery of the game, with England needing four to win, to see South Africa squeeze home in a thriller.

Liam Dawson hit a four the ball before, but couldn't repeat as South Africa hit back in the three-game series.

South Africa made 174-8 batting first, a total that appeared to be mediocre at best when Jason Roy (67 off 45 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (47 off 37) were hitting boundaries all around the park in a 110-run partnership.

Roy was given out obstructing the field as England lost five wickets for 46 at the end.