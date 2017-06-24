UN force on Lebanon-Israel borders has seen no violations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says its peacekeeping force on Lebanon's border with Israel has not seen any violations of the U.N.-brokered cease-fire that ended a war with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in 2006.

Israel filed a complaint with the Security Council accusing Hezbollah of setting up observation outposts along the border on land purportedly used by an environmental advocacy group.

U.N. spokeswoman Eri Kaneko told reporters Friday that over the last two years, the U.N. force known as UNIFIL "has observed tree-planting activities undertaken by the NGO as is their stated objective."

She said "UNIFIL has not observed any unauthorized armed persons at the location or found any basis to report a violation of the (cease-fire) resolution."

Kaneko said UNIFIL and Lebanese forces are in contact on monitoring the border.