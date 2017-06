TAUNTON, England (AP) — South Africa beat England by three runs in the second Twenty20 on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1 with a game to play.

South Africa 174-8 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 46, JJ Smuts 45; Tom Curran 3-33), def. England 171-6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 67, Jonny Bairstow 47; Chris Morris 2-18) by 3 runs