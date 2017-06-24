The Latest: Spreading Utah wildfire has burned 13 homes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning across the West (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Officials say a Utah wildfire has burned a total of 13 homes as it spreads through an area with houses and cabins near a popular fishing lake.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burton said Friday that nine more homes were destroyed overnight. But she says nobody was injured because the residences were among 400 evacuated Thursday near the ski town of Brian Head.

More than 700 other people have been out of their homes since Saturday, when the fire was ignited by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

The fire has quickly spread toward a lake in the past two days amid high winds and hot temperatures. It has charred 43 square miles (112 square kilometers).

A 48-mile (77 kilometers) stretch of highway also is closed.

___

This item has been corrected to show that 13 total homes have burned.

___

10:26 a.m.

A wildfire near a southern Utah ski town has burned more homes as it spreads toward an area with homes and cabins near a popular fishing lake.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burton said Friday the fire near Brian Head doubled in size for the second straight night to 43 square miles (112 square kilometers). Burton says fire officials have seen from planes above that more homes have burned but they don't know how many because of heavy smoke.

About 400 additional homes were evacuated Thursday. More than 700 people have been out of their homes in the small resort town of Brian Head since Saturday when the fire was started by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

A 48-mile (77 kilometers) stretch of Highway 143 is closed from Parowan to Panguitch.