New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|115.10
|120.25
|115.10
|119.95
|Up
|6.50
|Sep
|117.85
|123.55
|117.55
|123.00
|Up
|6.50
|Dec
|121.65
|127.10
|121.15
|126.55
|Up
|6.50
|Mar
|125.00
|130.60
|124.65
|130.05
|Up
|6.50
|May
|127.45
|132.90
|127.05
|132.40
|Up
|6.45
|Jul
|129.95
|135.15
|129.60
|134.65
|Up
|6.40
|Sep
|132.00
|137.00
|131.95
|136.80
|Up
|6.30
|Dec
|135.00
|139.60
|134.95
|139.60
|Up
|6.35
|Mar
|137.90
|142.40
|137.90
|142.40
|Up
|6.30
|May
|144.05
|Up
|6.30
|Jul
|145.50
|Up
|6.30
|Sep
|146.75
|Up
|6.25
|Dec
|148.25
|Up
|6.25
|Mar
|149.75
|Up
|6.25
|May
|150.70
|Up
|6.25