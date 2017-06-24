  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/24 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 115.10 120.25 115.10 119.95 Up 6.50
Sep 117.85 123.55 117.55 123.00 Up 6.50
Dec 121.65 127.10 121.15 126.55 Up 6.50
Mar 125.00 130.60 124.65 130.05 Up 6.50
May 127.45 132.90 127.05 132.40 Up 6.45
Jul 129.95 135.15 129.60 134.65 Up 6.40
Sep 132.00 137.00 131.95 136.80 Up 6.30
Dec 135.00 139.60 134.95 139.60 Up 6.35
Mar 137.90 142.40 137.90 142.40 Up 6.30
May 144.05 Up 6.30
Jul 145.50 Up 6.30
Sep 146.75 Up 6.25
Dec 148.25 Up 6.25
Mar 149.75 Up 6.25
May 150.70 Up 6.25