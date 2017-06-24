Trump slashes grant for group combatting white extremism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Trump administration is eliminating funding for a U.S. nonprofit that combats white extremism.

Homeland Security slashed a planned grant to the Chicago-based Life After Hate in an announcement Friday.

The Obama administration in January awarded $400,000 to the group, which helps people leave white power groups including neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. It's run by a former skinhead.

But the Trump administration cut that grant, saying it is focusing on terrorist recruitment and radicalization. The agency says it re-evaluated Obama administration grants to focus on groups with proven records in fighting violent extremism.

In all, Homeland Security awarded $10 million to 26 police and community organizations. None has a specific mission to counter groups in the so-called "alt-right," a hodge-podge of white supremacists, white populists and white nationalists.