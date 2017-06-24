Anguish as trapped youths call for help in Peru fire

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared i
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared
Firefighter Julia Alegre Smith, 43, rests exhausted on a sidewalk after working to extinguish a fire in a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Frid
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are reported disappeared
Firefighter Alfredo Salazar is being cooled down with water by a policeman after working to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, P
Firefighters take a break from working to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At least 4 people are
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski walks to inspect firefighting efforts at a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017. At le
A woman offers sandwiches to firefighters during a break from extinguishing a fire in a warehouse in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 23, 2017.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Fire has been raging for nearly a day through a building in Peru's capital where tons of flammable materials were stored — and the country has been transfixed by appeals for help by trapped youth.
Bertha Villalobos says her son Luis Human called her shortly after the fire began, seeking help in getting out a room where his boss had locked him.
Officials say the 19-year-old is one of four people missing in the blaze that erupted Thursday afternoon.
The local N television channel broadcast images sent by another trapped youth showing him desperately kicking at a door as explosions can be heard.