Massachusetts cops recover shotgun taken from stolen cruiser

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department has recovered a shotgun taken from a stolen police vehicle.

Chelmsford Chief James Spinney said Friday that the missing shotgun was located in Lowell, but didn't elaborate. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Spinney also apologized for an earlier remark he made suggesting the firearm might be in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The chief said he did not mean to disparage the city, which is nearly 75 percent Latino and has a reputation for high drug and crime rates. Spinney says he called Lawrence officials to convey that sentiment.

The loaded, department-issued shotgun was taken from an unmarked police cruiser stolen from the garage at the home of a department detective either late Wednesday or early Thursday. A civilian vehicle was also stolen. Both vehicles were later recovered.