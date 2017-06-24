The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending June 22, 2017:

Top Songs

1Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber),Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), DJ Khaled

3I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Khaled

4Malibu, Miley Cyrus

5Bad Liar, Selena Gomez

6Slow Hands, Niall Horan

7Believer, Imagine Dragons

8Body Like a Back Road,Sam Hunt

9Issues,Julia Michaels

10HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Top Albums

1Melodrama, Lorde

2Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz

3The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

4DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

5Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy, Various Artists

6Feed the Machine, Nickelback

7Trolls (Original Motion Picture),Various Artists

8More Life, Drake

9BOOMIVERSE, Big Boi

10÷, Ed Sheeran

