The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending June 22, 2017:
Top Songs
1Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber),Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
2Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), DJ Khaled
3I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Khaled
4Malibu, Miley Cyrus
5Bad Liar, Selena Gomez
6Slow Hands, Niall Horan
7Believer, Imagine Dragons
8Body Like a Back Road,Sam Hunt
9Issues,Julia Michaels
10HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
Top Albums
1Melodrama, Lorde
2Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz
3The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
4DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
5Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy, Various Artists
6Feed the Machine, Nickelback
7Trolls (Original Motion Picture),Various Artists
8More Life, Drake
9BOOMIVERSE, Big Boi
10÷, Ed Sheeran
