Spieth leads by 1 midway through 2nd round at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth shot a 1-under 69 on Friday to maintain a one-stroke lead midway through the second round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The 23-year-old Texan, who shot a first-round 63, started on the back nine and had to recover from a double bogey on the 13th hole after hitting his tee shot left and out of bounds.

He is 8 under heading into the weekend and was a shot ahead of Troy Merritt and Chase Seiffert.

Anirban Lahiri of India had the round of the morning, shooting a bogey-free 63 to move four shots behind Spieth. He shot an eagle on the 13th, sinking a putt from 32 feet.

Two-time champion Bubba Watson, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open, is expected to have another weekend off. He followed up a 75 in the first round with a 67 and finished at 2 over.