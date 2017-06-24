Recalls this week: office chairs, utility vehicles

More than 100,000 office chairs are being recalled because of faulty legs. Utility vehicles with faulty fuel-gauge retainers are also being recalled.

Here's a more detailed look:

OFFICE CHAIRS

DETAILS: Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs. The chairs have SKU number 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. They were sold at Staples stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017.

WHY: The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 124,000.

FOR MORE: Call Staples at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page.

UTILITY VEHICLES

DETAILS: 2017 Mule utility vehicles, Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles, and Brute Force 750 all-t. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicles were sold in various colors at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from March 2017 through April 2017. More details on models and VIN numbers can be found at http://bit.ly/2rQFhFv

WHY: The fuel-gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 6,600.

FOR MORE: Call Kawasaki at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.Kawasaki.com and click on "Recalls" under "News" at the bottom of the page.