Cholera suspected as several ill at Kenya medical conference

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenya Medical Association says "several" participants at a medical conference at a hotel in Nairobi have come down with a foodborne disease suspected to be cholera.

The association says in a statement Friday that rapid screening tests were positive for cholera as further tests are underway to confirm the diagnosis. The Nairobi County government last month issued an alert over a cholera outbreak.

Nairobi County's health chief, Dr. Bernard Muia, on Thursday told The Associated Press that gastroenteritis instead was suspected in the illnesses at the Weston Hotel.

The medical association says it takes "great exception" to statements attributed to health ministry officials "allegedly exonerating the hotel that was the clear nexus of this infection, and instead blaming the victims."

Cholera can spread in areas without clean drinking water.