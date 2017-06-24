Brazil to try to reverse US ban on Brazil meat

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's agriculture minister says he will travel to the United States to try to reverse the American ban of beef imports from Latin America's biggest country.

Blairo Maggi's comments were posted late Thursday on social networks, hours after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced in a statement the immediate suspension of all Brazilian fresh beef imports because of safety concerns.

The U.S. statement said suspension will remain in place until Brazil takes corrective action.

Maggi said Brazil will fight for the U.S. market and that he plans to head a mission to the United States to negotiate to resumption of Brazilian beef exports.