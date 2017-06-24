BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe from Saturday, June 24, through Monday, June 26. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

SATURDAY

FRANCE-CLIMATE — French President Emmanuel Macron joins a former UN chief and other dignitaries in an environmental appeal as Macron tries to lead the international charge against climate change and counter skepticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1600 GMT, more on merits; photos.

PORTUGAL-INDIA — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way to the U.S., stops off in Lisbon for a six-hour visit to sign bilateral accords. UPCOMING: 130 words after 1200 GMT meeting with prime minister, developing; photos.

AUSTRIA-TURKS OR AUSTRIANS? — With his rich provincial accent, Mehmet Altin appears to be a Tyrolean born and bred. But the campground operator who found a new home in Austria decades ago now faces losing his adopted country's citizenship — one of potentially thousands targeted by a crackdown on those illegally holding both Turkish and Austrian passports. By George Jahn. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

CZECH-GERMANY — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel meets his Czech counterpart, Lubormir Zaoralek. UPCOMING: 130 words after 0710 GMT news conference.

SERBIA-GAY PM — Serbia's lawmakers launch proceedings for the election of the conservative Balkan country's first ever openly gay prime minister, Ana Brnabic. Lawmakers will adopt laws to pave the way for a vote expected next week. UPCOMING: On merit from 0800 GMT session.

SERBIA-GAY RIGHTS — A gay pride event is held in Belgrade as the conservative Balkan country is set to get its first ever openly gay prime minister. UPCOMING: On merits from 0900 GMT event, photos.

TURKEY-GAY PRIDE — Pride Week in Istanbul was once one of the largest gatherings celebrating gay lesbian and transgender rights in the Muslim world. That changed two years ago, when authorities banned gay and transgender pride events. Turkey's LGTB community is braced for another confrontation with police with a Trans Parade March scheduled for Sunday. By Bram Janssen and Neyran Elden. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

GERMANY-PANDAS — Two giant pandas, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, are welcomed to Berlin by the German capital's mayor and the Chinese ambassador. They're the first pandas at Berlin's zoo since 2012. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

POLAND-PRIMEVAL FOREST — Greenpeace activists march in Warsaw to protest massive logging in the Bialowieza forest, one of Europe's last virgin woodlands. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1630 GMT.

PARIS FASHION WEEK WATCH — Dior Homme is the highlight on day four of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows for spring-summer 2018 — playing on the sartorial and packing some unexpected twists. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SUNDAY

EUROPE-LIVING WITH ATTACKS — The jihadis' targets are depressingly repetitive: the Brussels metro (twice), Paris' Champs-Elysees (twice) and tourist-filled bridges in London (twice). And that's just the past few months. The steady stream of attacks on hubs of daily life across Europe have drawn pledges not to let terrorists change the way people live, but in ways small and large they already have. By Lori Hinnant. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

ALBANIA-ELECTION — Albania holds parliamentary elections in a controversial vote that was

postponed for a week while the opposition was persuaded not to boycott. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0500 GMT, developing; photos.

GERMANY-SOCIAL DEMOCRATS — The center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Angela Merkel's challenger, Martin Schulz, hold a party congress ahead of September's national election. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, more on merits.

PARIS FASHION WEEK WATCH — The final day of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows for spring-summer 2018 ends on the fashion-forward with imaginative displays from Kenzo and Lanvin, passing via the ever-imaginative designs of Thom Browne. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

MONDAY

ALBANIA-ELECTION — Following developments after Albania's parliamentary elections. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0700 GMT, developing; photos.

CYPRUS-PEACE TALKS — Rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are holding another summit this week to try to reunify the island. A mobile-friendly look at what's at play. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1000 GMT.

ROMANIA-POLITICS — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis consults with political parties before he nominates a new prime minister, after the previous one was sacked by his own party amid infighting. UPCOMING: Developing from meetings that start at 1200 GMT.

GERMANY-ECONOMY — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe's biggest economy.