The Latest: Wisconsin AG asks court to review Dassey ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a federal appeals court ruling which said a confession was improperly obtained from Brendan Dassey, one of two defendants in a Wisconsin killing that was the focus of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Wisconsin's attorney general says he plans to ask the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals to review a decision by three of its judges who ruled an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" should be retried or freed.

Speaking on WTMJ-AM Friday, Brad Schimel says the state will have a better chance of reversing the decision with a full and "balanced" court.

A federal magistrate judge in Wisconsin ruled in August that investigators coerced Brendan Dassey into confessing and overturned his conviction. Schimel's Justice Department appealed the ruling to the 7th Circuit. A three-judge panel issued its ruling Thursday.

Dassey, then 16, told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Dassey's attorneys say they will take immediate steps to secure his release. Schimel says the state will take whatever steps necessary to keep Dassey behind bars.

____

12:21 a.m.

Wisconsin's attorney general plans to ask the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals or the U.S. Supreme Court to review Thursday's 2-1 split decision from a three-judge appeals panel.

Dassey's attorneys say they're elated and will take immediate steps to secure his release.

Avery is pursuing his own appeal.