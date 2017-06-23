Obama begins nostalgic vacation in Indonesia with his family

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say former U.S. President Barack Obama has arrived on the resort island of Bali to begin a vacation in Indonesia, where he lived for several years as a child.

Bali air force base commander Col. Wayan Superman said Obama, his wife and daughters Malia and Sasha arrived Friday on a private jet at a military airport in the provincial capital, Denpasar.

He said they were accompanied by Obama's half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and also will visit Yogyakarta, an ancient city on the main island of Java where his mother, Ann Dunham, did anthropological research.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited them to visit the Bogor Palace in West Java during their nine-day trip.