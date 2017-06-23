Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 23, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;Showers and t-storms;83;76;SSW;10;87%;89%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;88;Sunny and very warm;104;88;WNW;9;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;94;68;Sunny and very warm;97;70;WNW;10;24%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;77;66;Sunshine;82;68;E;8;60%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;70;63;A shower or two;67;60;W;19;84%;78%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;60;48;Clouds and sun;63;51;SSW;6;69%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;95;75;Mostly sunny, nice;93;73;W;8;28%;16%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;81;60;Spotty showers;79;58;NW;6;65%;85%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;Sun and clouds;82;67;NE;12;62%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Warm with sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSW;7;44%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;63;54;A little a.m. rain;58;53;WSW;17;82%;69%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;102;78;Sunny and breezy;107;80;WNW;15;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;94;76;Partial sunshine;93;75;SW;6;61%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;87;69;A t-storm in spots;83;70;WSW;14;66%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;92;79;Couple of t-storms;90;79;SW;8;74%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;Mostly sunny, humid;84;72;WSW;11;68%;7%;7

Beijing, China;Showers around;73;64;Showers around;79;63;SW;7;57%;71%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;91;68;ESE;5;38%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;72;61;A shower or two;73;62;WSW;10;66%;73%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;65;48;A morning shower;65;48;SE;7;70%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;72;55;Partly sunny;75;53;SE;12;56%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;90;64;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;W;10;37%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;78;56;A shower or two;73;59;WSW;13;59%;74%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;Sun and some clouds;89;67;ESE;5;49%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A strong t-storm;87;62;Warm with sunshine;90;68;W;10;36%;29%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;70;62;Occasional rain;70;63;NE;7;83%;59%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;89;64;Sun and some clouds;87;59;NW;5;30%;4%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;68;Clouds and sun, nice;82;69;ENE;8;63%;29%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;93;70;Sunny and very warm;97;71;N;9;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;43;Mostly sunny;60;46;SSE;6;70%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;79;70;SSE;4;67%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;102;83;A stray thunderstorm;98;83;SW;10;50%;56%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;79;62;Clouds and sun;73;56;W;14;50%;36%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;88;79;Showers and t-storms;85;79;WSW;9;84%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;65;55;A shower or two;65;53;W;11;77%;78%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;77;Sunshine and breezy;84;77;NW;16;79%;22%;10

Dallas, United States;Some sun;98;71;A t-storm, cooler;80;69;NE;9;71%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;85;71;Showers;84;71;S;9;85%;94%;4

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;97;79;Sunshine and humid;96;80;SSE;4;63%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler but pleasant;65;51;Cloudy and warmer;74;52;ENE;7;45%;28%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A shower or t-storm;93;79;SSE;8;69%;79%;8

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;87;72;Nice with some sun;88;71;SE;5;66%;30%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;65;53;A morning shower;64;48;W;18;68%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;75;A shower, not as hot;92;69;N;8;27%;53%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;85;71;Partly sunny, humid;85;75;NNE;5;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;82;Showers and t-storms;94;82;SE;7;76%;82%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Mostly sunny;69;44;ESE;7;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;8;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;57;45;Spotty showers;59;51;SE;9;68%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Couple of t-storms;88;75;SW;8;83%;83%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;90;81;Cloudy with a shower;89;81;S;9;76%;81%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;74;A shower or two;84;74;ENE;8;62%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;Mostly cloudy;90;74;WSW;10;62%;44%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;101;79;Mostly sunny;99;80;ENE;14;55%;18%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;83;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;70;ENE;7;63%;8%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSW;6;71%;89%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;102;81;Sunny and delightful;96;80;NNE;11;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;Partly sunny;62;34;NW;6;61%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;65;Sunshine, very hot;100;65;N;7;12%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;93;84;More sun than clouds;95;86;SSW;11;60%;10%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;84;66;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SSW;5;75%;75%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;107;83;Sunshine;105;81;SSW;14;30%;39%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;An afternoon shower;74;58;WSW;8;64%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;ENE;15;66%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;86;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;4;65%;28%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A shower or t-storm;92;79;S;7;77%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;Some brightening;91;75;N;5;69%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;62;28;Mild with some sun;59;26;ENE;7;31%;17%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;7;79%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;70;61;Mostly sunny;70;61;S;5;69%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;80;65;NNW;9;54%;4%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;74;58;A morning shower;70;53;W;16;69%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;81;64;Fog, then sun;80;65;S;6;66%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunlit and nice;80;67;Nice with sunshine;79;68;ESE;6;74%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;Very hot;97;71;NNW;7;21%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SW;8;67%;77%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;73;A shower or two;88;74;NNE;4;72%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;88;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SW;7;62%;76%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;57;47;Episodes of sunshine;54;43;NW;9;61%;18%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;84;54;A t-storm in spots;79;61;N;6;48%;66%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Partly sunny;88;80;E;9;66%;44%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;67;49;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;W;5;69%;74%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;93;77;A passing shower;87;77;SSW;11;66%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;72;60;A little rain;70;62;NNE;6;72%;78%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;80;63;A passing shower;78;59;W;6;61%;61%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;63;47;Clouding up;68;53;W;7;51%;12%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;SW;12;79%;91%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;52;Becoming cloudy;75;54;ESE;9;58%;67%;8

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;84;72;Rain and a t-storm;86;70;WNW;7;69%;69%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;71;Sunny and very warm;96;72;WNW;9;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;62;ENE;7;68%;63%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;88;68;Mostly cloudy;83;69;NNE;5;64%;66%;7

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;64;54;Some sun and nice;71;48;WSW;10;52%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;78;58;Sunshine and nice;78;54;W;11;59%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;78;A shower in spots;83;77;E;10;80%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;NW;6;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;Cloudy with showers;84;75;ESE;5;81%;97%;7

Paris, France;Cooler;77;58;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;9;44%;51%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;52;Abundant sunshine;64;47;ESE;9;58%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SW;8;78%;66%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;SE;11;70%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;6;47%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;82;61;Partly sunny;84;60;WSW;11;31%;6%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;89;70;A t-storm in spots;90;68;WNW;4;50%;65%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;71;50;Periods of rain;72;50;SW;8;60%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;96;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SW;10;40%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;83;74;Afternoon showers;82;75;S;9;79%;96%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;55;48;Mostly cloudy;56;45;N;15;58%;30%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;65;47;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;5;62%;86%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;66;Partly sunny;76;63;NE;6;77%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;78;Plenty of sunshine;106;78;NNE;10;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;64;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSW;7;57%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with some sun;60;48;Considerable clouds;64;50;SSE;6;54%;63%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;72;57;Fog, then sun;68;56;WSW;12;73%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;E;7;66%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;78;A shower or two;85;78;ESE;10;75%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;A t-storm in spots;75;67;NNW;4;100%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;85;56;More sun than clouds;85;58;WNW;8;18%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;57;45;Partly sunny;58;45;SSE;4;52%;70%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NNE;7;71%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine;81;57;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NNW;6;56%;55%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunny;78;59;Sunny and very warm;84;61;NNE;7;46%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;91;72;A t-storm in spots;88;71;WSW;4;42%;55%;7

Shanghai, China;Showers around;82;72;Heavy p.m. showers;79;72;SW;7;89%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;81;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;6;73%;57%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;91;63;Some sun;86;60;W;11;50%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;78;A stray shower;85;79;E;11;71%;66%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;An afternoon shower;67;54;A t-storm in spots;68;52;WSW;10;79%;42%;3

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny;65;46;SW;9;58%;3%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;93;78;Clouds and sun, warm;94;79;W;8;66%;41%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;59;48;Spotty showers;64;54;SSW;6;56%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun, pleasant;94;71;A passing shower;94;70;NE;9;31%;56%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;NNW;7;48%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;101;69;Sunny and not as hot;94;72;NE;8;19%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;Sunshine, pleasant;85;71;NW;8;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;100;68;A t-storm, very hot;98;72;SE;4;34%;56%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;Partly sunny;82;68;E;11;64%;10%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;WNW;10;64%;20%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;ESE;8;47%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;89;68;Sunshine;92;69;SSE;8;45%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;82;49;Sunny and very warm;84;55;SSE;7;21%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and nice;76;58;Sunny;84;66;N;4;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;91;69;WNW;10;33%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;96;77;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSE;5;62%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;69;52;A passing shower;66;57;WSW;7;69%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and a t-storm;73;60;A shower in places;73;59;S;10;66%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;53;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;49;S;12;89%;81%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;88;79;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SW;7;76%;89%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;Mostly sunny;85;59;NE;6;34%;8%;9

_____

_____

