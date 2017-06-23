Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSW;16;87%;89%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;40;31;WNW;14;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;WNW;16;24%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunshine;28;20;E;14;60%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;21;17;A shower or two;20;15;W;30;84%;78%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;Clouds and sun;17;10;SSW;10;69%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;35;24;Mostly sunny, nice;34;23;W;13;28%;16%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;27;16;Spotty showers;26;15;NW;10;65%;85%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;28;20;Sun and clouds;28;19;NE;20;62%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Warm with sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;SSW;11;44%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;17;12;A little a.m. rain;14;12;WSW;27;82%;69%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;39;26;Sunny and breezy;42;27;WNW;24;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Partial sunshine;34;24;SW;10;61%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;WSW;22;66%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SW;12;74%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;WSW;18;68%;7%;7

Beijing, China;Showers around;23;18;Showers around;26;17;SW;11;57%;71%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A strong t-storm;35;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;ESE;9;38%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;22;16;A shower or two;23;16;WSW;16;66%;73%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;9;A morning shower;18;9;SE;11;70%;73%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;22;13;Partly sunny;24;12;SE;19;56%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;W;17;37%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;25;14;A shower or two;23;15;WSW;21;59%;74%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Sun and some clouds;32;19;ESE;8;49%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A strong t-storm;30;17;Warm with sunshine;32;20;W;15;36%;29%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;21;17;Occasional rain;21;17;NE;11;83%;59%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;18;Sun and some clouds;30;15;NW;8;30%;4%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;ENE;13;63%;29%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;N;15;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;SSE;9;70%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;SSE;6;67%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;39;28;A stray thunderstorm;37;28;SW;17;50%;56%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;26;16;Clouds and sun;23;13;W;22;50%;36%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WSW;15;84%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;18;13;A shower or two;19;11;W;17;77%;78%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Sunshine and breezy;29;25;NW;25;79%;22%;10

Dallas, United States;Some sun;37;22;A t-storm, cooler;27;21;NE;14;71%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;29;22;Showers;29;21;S;14;85%;94%;4

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;36;26;Sunshine and humid;35;27;SSE;6;63%;42%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler but pleasant;19;10;Cloudy and warmer;23;11;ENE;11;45%;28%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A shower or t-storm;34;26;SSE;13;69%;79%;8

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;31;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;SE;8;66%;30%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A morning shower;18;9;W;29;68%;44%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;A shower, not as hot;33;21;N;13;27%;53%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;24;NNE;7;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;28;Showers and t-storms;35;28;SE;12;76%;82%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;7;ESE;11;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;61%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;14;7;Spotty showers;15;11;SE;14;68%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;SW;13;83%;83%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;27;Cloudy with a shower;32;27;S;15;76%;81%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;13;62%;68%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;17;62%;44%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;39;26;Mostly sunny;37;27;ENE;22;55%;18%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;28;22;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;ENE;12;63%;8%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;10;71%;89%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;39;27;Sunny and delightful;36;27;NNE;17;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;Partly sunny;17;1;NW;10;61%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;18;Sunshine, very hot;38;18;N;11;12%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;34;29;More sun than clouds;35;30;SSW;17;60%;10%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSW;8;75%;75%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;Sunshine;41;27;SSW;23;30%;39%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;An afternoon shower;24;14;WSW;13;64%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ENE;24;66%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;E;7;65%;28%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;S;11;77%;79%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Some brightening;33;24;N;8;69%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;-2;Mild with some sun;15;-4;ENE;11;31%;17%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;11;79%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;16;Mostly sunny;21;16;S;9;69%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;NNW;15;54%;4%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, breezy;23;15;A morning shower;21;12;W;25;69%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;27;18;Fog, then sun;27;18;S;10;66%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunlit and nice;27;19;Nice with sunshine;26;20;ESE;10;74%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;Very hot;36;21;NNW;11;21%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SW;14;67%;77%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;31;23;NNE;6;72%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;11;62%;76%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;8;Episodes of sunshine;12;6;NW;14;61%;18%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;12;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;9;48%;66%;15

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;E;14;66%;44%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;W;9;69%;74%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;34;25;A passing shower;31;25;SSW;18;66%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;22;16;A little rain;21;17;NNE;9;72%;78%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;27;17;A passing shower;26;15;W;10;61%;61%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;17;8;Clouding up;20;11;W;10;51%;12%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;19;79%;91%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;11;Becoming cloudy;24;12;ESE;15;58%;67%;8

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;22;Rain and a t-storm;30;21;WNW;12;69%;69%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;22;Sunny and very warm;35;22;WNW;14;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;17;ENE;11;68%;63%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;31;20;Mostly cloudy;28;21;NNE;9;64%;66%;7

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;18;12;Some sun and nice;21;9;WSW;16;52%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;26;14;Sunshine and nice;26;12;W;18;59%;25%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A shower in spots;28;25;E;17;80%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;10;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;ESE;9;81%;97%;7

Paris, France;Cooler;25;15;Partly sunny;26;16;WSW;14;44%;51%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;11;Abundant sunshine;18;8;ESE;15;58%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SW;12;78%;66%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;30;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;SE;17;70%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;47%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;28;16;Partly sunny;29;16;WSW;18;31%;6%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;32;21;A t-storm in spots;32;20;WNW;7;50%;65%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;22;10;Periods of rain;22;10;SW;13;60%;74%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;36;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;SW;16;40%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;23;Afternoon showers;28;24;S;15;79%;96%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;13;9;Mostly cloudy;13;7;N;24;58%;30%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;19;8;Spotty showers;18;14;SW;7;62%;86%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;19;Partly sunny;24;17;NE;9;77%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NNE;15;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;SSW;11;57%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cool with some sun;16;9;Considerable clouds;18;10;SSE;10;54%;63%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;22;14;Fog, then sun;20;14;WSW;19;73%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;E;11;66%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;17;75%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNW;7;100%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;13;More sun than clouds;29;15;WNW;13;18%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;14;7;Partly sunny;15;7;SSE;6;52%;70%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;11;71%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine;27;14;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NNW;10;56%;55%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunny;26;15;Sunny and very warm;29;16;NNE;12;46%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;WSW;7;42%;55%;7

Shanghai, China;Showers around;28;22;Heavy p.m. showers;26;22;SW;11;89%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;9;73%;57%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;33;17;Some sun;30;16;W;18;50%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;26;A stray shower;29;26;E;17;71%;66%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;An afternoon shower;19;12;A t-storm in spots;20;11;WSW;15;79%;42%;3

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;SW;15;58%;3%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;W;13;66%;41%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;15;9;Spotty showers;18;12;SSW;10;56%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun, pleasant;34;22;A passing shower;34;21;NE;14;31%;56%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;NNW;11;48%;3%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;20;Sunny and not as hot;35;22;NE;13;19%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;NW;13;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;38;20;A t-storm, very hot;36;22;SE;7;34%;56%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;28;20;E;18;64%;10%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;WNW;16;64%;20%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ESE;12;47%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Sunshine;33;20;SSE;12;45%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;28;9;Sunny and very warm;29;13;SSE;11;21%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunlit and nice;25;15;Sunny;29;19;N;7;41%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;33;18;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;WNW;16;33%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;36;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SSE;8;62%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;20;11;A passing shower;19;14;WSW;11;69%;76%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and a t-storm;23;16;A shower in places;23;15;S;17;66%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;12;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;9;S;19;89%;81%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;11;76%;89%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;Mostly sunny;30;15;NE;9;34%;8%;9

