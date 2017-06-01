  1. Home
Angus Chiang struts into Paris Fashion Week with Taiwanese culture

Spring/Summer 2018 collection features plastic betelnut bags

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/23 19:58

Angus Chiang's latest collection (from Facebook page 垃圾文界的一位美少年).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese fashion designer Angus Chiang (江奕勳) marched his models onto the runway at Paris Fashion Week covered in plastic bags of the type used to hold betelnut leaves, reports said Friday.

The designer has made a habit of incorporating Taiwanese cultural symbols into his fashion, with previous examples centering on bubble tea and elementary school homework notebooks.

On Thursday, Chiang was scheduled to present his Spring/Summer 2018 collection in between luxury brand Louis Vuitton and California designer Rick Owens, reports said.

The male models appeared on the runway with transparent plastic bags over their head and torso covered in Chinese-language ads for betelnut brands, with slogans like “exclusive taste” and even phone numbers with the Taiwan prefix 886.

Bright red Chinese characters approximating the pronunciation of his English name Angus also featured on the bags.

Chiang became the first Taiwanese designer to be listed for an award by LVMH, the group which includes Louis Vuitton.

Online comments in Taiwan on the latest collection mostly spoke of a lack of understanding for modern fashion concepts. Commentators said they understood fashion less and less, while Chiang’s designs might be considered art on the runway, but if worn on the streets they would be called crazy.
