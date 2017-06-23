Most Taiwanese want to ditch nuclear power but without having to pay for it

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a survey published Wednesday, more than 50 percent of respondents said they opposed the idea of paying higher electricity rates in return for the elimination of nuclear power.

The government has set 2025 as the year by which Taiwan should become nuclear-free.

About 52.6 percent did not agree to pay higher power prices for the goal of making Taiwan nuclear free, but about 42.3 percent of the people said they were willing to do so, according to the results of the survey by the National Policy Foundation, a Taipei-based think tank affiliated with the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), to gauge the public's opinion of the Democratic Progressive Party government's energy policy.

The survey also revealed that 53.9 percent of the people said they did not agree with the idea of shutting down Taiwan’s three nuclear power plants, while 33 percent still agreed.

On other sources of energy, 47.9 percent said they are unwilling to sacrifice farmland, or land for forestry and housing, for the development of solar power, and only 38.8 percent said they are willing to do so, the results show.

Meanwhile, 64.5 percent expressed their dissatisfaction with the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during her first year in office, while 25.4 percent said they are satisfied.