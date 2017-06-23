UN rights body votes to send experts to deadly Congo region

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s main human rights body has voted to send international experts to look into abuses and killings in central Congo, where thousands of deaths and mutilations have been reported in recent months.

The Human Rights Council approved a resolution Friday that blended stringent calls for an international investigation led by the European Union with calls from Africa for Congo's own forces and investigators to take the lead.

The resolution calls for experts working with Congo's government to visit people and sites in the central Kasai regions, where militias and government troops have been blamed for abuses.

The Catholic church this week estimated that over 3,300 people have been killed in the Kasais since August, including two U.N. investigators and their interpreter.