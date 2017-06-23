Corruption, economic crisis overshadow Mongolian election

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians vote for a new president on Monday in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting more gains from the vast, landlocked country's mineral wealth.

The nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability since the end of communist rule nearly three decades ago, but its politics have grown increasingly fractious in recent years, with an economic crisis and corruption fueling discontent among the voting public.

Speaker of the parliament and horse dealer Miyegombo Enkhbold is representing the Mongolian People's Party, which won a landslide victory in legislative elections last year. He faces off against judo champion and business tycoon Khaltmaa Batulgaa of the Democratic Party, with Sainkhuu Ganbaatar of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party rounding out the field.