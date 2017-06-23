Carrefour welcomes Fourth of July with special offers

With the summer season quickly approaching, Carrefour Taiwan is launching a month-long sale starting at the end of June, offering up to 50 percent off on over 500 of its U.S. imported products.

To get into the July holiday spirit, there will also be a series of activities, including magic shows, clown shows, and costume parade…a month full of cheerful events for people to come and enjoy the holiday atmosphere at Carrefour.

On top of that, June 22 marks the opening of Carrefour’s 100th store in Taiwan. The supermarket is rolling out a four-days-of-deals event, which starts from June 23 to June 26, featuring buy-one-get-one free specials, bargains under NT$ 100, and “crazy price” items.

On Friday, June 23 at 7 pm, each Carrefour supermarket branch will host a ‘Thank-You party.’ On the next day, limited NT$100 grab bags will be available for sale at 5 pm.

Carrefour Taiwan’s 100th store is located in Kaohsiung of southern Taiwan. It is the only retailer in Taiwan that combines supermarkets, discount stores, while also offers online shopping.