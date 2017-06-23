Foxconn believes it still has chance to win Toshiba chip bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chairman of the manufacturing giant Foxconn Terry Gou (郭台銘) said his company still has a good chance of winning the Toshiba chip bid.

As no deal has been struck, Gou said Foxconn still had a chance to win the bid and acquire the Toshiba Memory Corp.

The comment was made by Gou in an annual meeting held at the company's headquarters in New Taipei City after a day when International media reported Toshiba had chosen a consortium consisting of the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, U.S.-based Bain Capital Private Equity and the Development Bank of Japan as the preferred bidder in the sale of Toshiba Memory.

Around 2,000 shareholders attended the meeting and applauded Gou's determination and ambition.

The head of Foxconn, which is also called Hon Hai in Taiwan, has made it clear that even though the road to win the bid for Toshiba has been bumpy but he is still confident of his company's ability and persistence in its acquisition efforts.