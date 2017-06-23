Ghana assures public of security of ex-Guantanamo detainees

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana's government is seeking to reassure the public that two former Guantanamo prisoners living in the West African nation remain under security agencies' supervision, a day after a court ruled their arrival was unconstitutional without parliament's approval.

The government said Friday it will comply with the Supreme Court ruling and seek approval for the men's continued stay. Parliament has three months to act.

Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby were the first Guantanamo prisoners resettled in sub-Saharan Africa and arrived in January 2016.

Former President John Mahama has said the Yemenis were taken in by Ghana after a direct request by the United States and did not pose a security threat.