Spain detains man linked to Danish group that financed IS

MADRID (AP) — Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a network of Danish companies that financed and recruited militants for the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement Friday said the suspect, a Danish national of Moroccan origin, worked with a network of least 24 companies that evaded more than 8 million euros in taxes to finance the IS. It gave no details on which companies were involved.

Police say the group recruited at least 10 IS combatants from Denmark, Germany and Spain.

The man was arrested in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla in an operation coordinated with Danish police.

The ministry said police in 2012 began investigating Melilla residents who were registered as holding senior posts in Danish companies despite having little or no financial training.