East Timor to return foreigners who fled from Bali prison

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Authorities in East Timor will return to Indonesia two foreign inmates who escaped from a Bali prison.

Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali through a hole under the walls that connects to a water tunnel heading toward a main street.

East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay says the two men were recaptured Thursday near a port in the capital, Dili. Police seized $7,000 in cash in their hotel room.

He says preparations are underway for them to be sent back to Indonesia later Friday.

Iliev is serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering and Said is serving 14 years for drug offenses.