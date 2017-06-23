Preview screening of 'The Receptionist' held at Spot Huashan Cinema

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A special preview screening of the independent film "The Receptionist" was held Thursday in Taipei, one day before its official Taiwan premier today (June 23).

An estimated 300 people attended yesterday evening's preview screening of London-based Taiwanese director Jenny Lu's (盧謹明) debut feature film "The Receptionist," which was held at the SPOT Huashan Cinema in Taipei's Huashan Creative Park.

Attending the premier were the film's director Jenny Lu and actresses Teresa Daley (紀培慧), Shiang-chyi Chen (陳湘琪), and Amanda Fan (范時軒).

After the screening, the director and actresses took photos with guests and fielded questions from the media.

The film's leading lady, Teresa Daley, who played the main character "Tina," said that the director originally had her in mind for the part, and the two had discussed her playing the role for six to seven years before production began. Principle photography for the film itself only took a month and half. Since it was an independent film, they were able to move quickly, said Daley.

To train her British accent for her role as a recently graduated Taiwanese student who had lived in the UK for a few years, Daley watched the BBC and would record herself imitating the news anchors, and then compare her voice to that of the native speaker to see if there were any discrepancies. "The BBC was my coach," said Daley.

Her character originated from Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan, but she actually was raised in Taipei, so had her agent, who is a Kaohsiung native, train her in the Taiwanese Dialect of the southern metropolis.

To prepare for her part as the receptionist, she went to illegal massage parlors in London and asked if they were hiring a person to take calls, but they said they were only hiring masseuses. She went ahead to the parlor in person as if she was actually going to work there. During the interview, the conversation soon turned toward the subject of whether she could provide "other services," she said that she could not, and they simply said, "If you don't want to do it, then don't."

In addition to overseas Chinese, she said the massage parlor employed many nationalities including Russians, Thais, and Malaysians.



Teresa Daley at preview screening at SPOT Huashan Cinema.

For Amanda Fan, who played the role of the Malaysian masseuse "Mei," the film was her first appearance on the big screen, with her prior roles primarily in television dramas. Fan, who is Taiwanese, prepared for her character's Chinese accent by training with a Malaysian who was working in Taiwan and learned the eccentricities of Malaysian Mandarin. For example the Mandarin word for "straw" hsikuan (吸管) is pronounced shuitsao (水草, sea grass) in Malaysian Chinese and to withdraw money from an ATM is anchien (按錢), meaning "to press money."

When it came to learning the tricks of the sensual massage trade, she went to an Asian massage parlor in London and applied as a prospective new masseuse. Her interview consisted of giving the mamasan a massage. The mamasan emphasized that "if you feel that the customer wants some special service, you have to notice that, you have to feel that, but I don't know how to teach you what that sign is."



Amanda Fan at SPOT Huashan Cinema screening.

"The Receptionist" is a film based on a true story and portrays the dark underworld of illegal massage parlors in London. The movie tells the story through the eyes of a Taiwanese college graduate who has had to resort to working as receptionist at a massage parlor after failing to find a respectable job during the 2008 economic crisis.

A joint venture between Taiwanese and British movie production companies, the film shows the lives of Asian migrant women who had come to London to seek opportunities, but find themselves being forced to work in the illegal sex trade to survive and face its harsh realities.

The film will officially premier Friday, June 23 in 11 theaters in six cities across Taiwan.

Cities and theaters showing the film in Taiwan: