Police officer beaten to death in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police and witnesses say an officer in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city has been beaten to death after he fired at a group of people who suspected him of spying on worshippers during the holiest night of the year for Muslims.

Witnesses say the lynching occurred outside the main mosque in Srinagar late Thursday night during the celebrations of Laylat al Qadr.

Men asked the officer to identify himself while he was taking pictures on his cellphone. According to witnesses, the officer panicked, drew out his pistol and fired, injuring three civilians.

Police chief S.P. Vaid says two alleged attackers have been arrested.

India and Pakistan each control part of Kashmir but claim the disputed territory in entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.